Reviewing Rudolph Technologies Inc. (RTEC)’s and Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY)’s results

This is a contrast between Rudolph Technologies Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) and Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Scientific & Technical Instruments and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rudolph Technologies Inc. 24 3.34 N/A 1.17 22.95 Digital Ally Inc. 3 1.41 N/A -1.82 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Rudolph Technologies Inc. and Digital Ally Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Rudolph Technologies Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) and Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rudolph Technologies Inc. 0.00% 10.2% 8.8% Digital Ally Inc. 0.00% 0% -110%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.99 shows that Rudolph Technologies Inc. is 1.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Digital Ally Inc. is 155.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.55 beta.

Liquidity

Rudolph Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.1 while its Quick Ratio is 5.7. On the competitive side is, Digital Ally Inc. which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 0.4 Quick Ratio. Rudolph Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Digital Ally Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Rudolph Technologies Inc. and Digital Ally Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rudolph Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Digital Ally Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Rudolph Technologies Inc.’s consensus target price is $30, while its potential upside is 13.68%. Meanwhile, Digital Ally Inc.’s consensus target price is $6, while its potential upside is 328.57%. Based on the results given earlier, Digital Ally Inc. is looking more favorable than Rudolph Technologies Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 96.6% of Rudolph Technologies Inc. shares and 6.2% of Digital Ally Inc. shares. 2.9% are Rudolph Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 18% of Digital Ally Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rudolph Technologies Inc. -7.49% -4.67% 10.15% 25.03% -6.37% 31.51% Digital Ally Inc. 0.88% -17.86% -73.74% -66.86% -54.9% -57.09%

For the past year Rudolph Technologies Inc. has 31.51% stronger performance while Digital Ally Inc. has -57.09% weaker performance.

Summary

Rudolph Technologies Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Digital Ally Inc.

Rudolph Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and data analysis systems and software used in microelectronic device manufacturing. The company also offers process and yield management solutions used in wafer processing and final manufacturing through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements. In addition, it provides spare parts. The company markets and sells its products to logic, memory, data storage, flat panel, and application-specific integrated circuit device, and packaging manufacturers. Rudolph Technologies, Inc. offers its products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, Austria, Japan, Germany, and China, as well as other European and Asian countries. The company was formerly known as Rudolph Research Corporation. Rudolph Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.