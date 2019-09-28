Reviewing Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY)’s and VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)’s results

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) and VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 33.30M -1.35 0.00 VBI Vaccines Inc. 1 0.00 58.32M -0.89 0.00

Table 1 highlights Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and VBI Vaccines Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) and VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 336,024,217.96% 0% 0% VBI Vaccines Inc. 9,361,155,698.23% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and VBI Vaccines Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 1 2.50 VBI Vaccines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $13, while its potential upside is 63.11%. On the other hand, VBI Vaccines Inc.’s potential upside is 912.15% and its consensus target price is $5. The information presented earlier suggests that VBI Vaccines Inc. looks more robust than Rubius Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and VBI Vaccines Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 98.6% and 55.58%. Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.4%. Competitively, VBI Vaccines Inc. has 12% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rubius Therapeutics Inc. -2.71% -11.57% -19.15% -2.21% -39.46% -17.29% VBI Vaccines Inc. -7.83% -30.3% -61.68% -55.37% -66.43% -54.26%

For the past year Rubius Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than VBI Vaccines Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors VBI Vaccines Inc. beats Rubius Therapeutics Inc.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria. It is also developing RTX-212 and RTX-4-1BBL for treatment of solid tumors; RTX-212 for hematological cancer; RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers; and other product candidates for autoimmune disorders. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

VBI Vaccines Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. It is developing eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines; and Lipid Particle Vaccine technology, a vaccine formulation technology that enables the thermostabilization of vaccines through a proprietary formulation and freeze-drying process. The company also offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborn infants. In addition, it is developing CMV vaccine program, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the prevention of human cytomegalovirus infection; and for glioblastoma multiforme, which is in preclinical testing stage. The company was formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VBI Vaccines Inc. in May 2016. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. VBI Vaccines Inc. is a subsidiary of FDS Pharma ASS.