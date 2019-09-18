Reviewing Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY)’s and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00 uniQure N.V. 62 212.12 N/A -2.48 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and uniQure N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and uniQure N.V.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6%

Liquidity

Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 18.6 and 18.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor uniQure N.V. are 9.5 and 9.5 respectively. Rubius Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to uniQure N.V.

Analyst Ratings

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and uniQure N.V. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 1 2.50 uniQure N.V. 0 0 4 3.00

Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 24.64% and an $13 average target price. uniQure N.V. on the other hand boasts of a $77 average target price and a 64.53% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that uniQure N.V. looks more robust than Rubius Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and uniQure N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 98.6% and 78.8% respectively. 2.4% are Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.8% of uniQure N.V.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rubius Therapeutics Inc. -2.71% -11.57% -19.15% -2.21% -39.46% -17.29% uniQure N.V. -13.32% -23.63% 2.71% 77.57% 97.14% 103.5%

For the past year Rubius Therapeutics Inc. has -17.29% weaker performance while uniQure N.V. has 103.5% stronger performance.

Summary

uniQure N.V. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Rubius Therapeutics Inc.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria. It is also developing RTX-212 and RTX-4-1BBL for treatment of solid tumors; RTX-212 for hematological cancer; RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers; and other product candidates for autoimmune disorders. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.