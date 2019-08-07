Reviewing Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY)’s and TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) and TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00 TrovaGene Inc. 3 20.26 N/A -8.48 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and TrovaGene Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% TrovaGene Inc. 0.00% -145.6% -109%

Liquidity

18.6 and 18.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. Its rival TrovaGene Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.8 and 3.8 respectively. Rubius Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than TrovaGene Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and TrovaGene Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 TrovaGene Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, TrovaGene Inc.’s potential upside is 723.53% and its consensus target price is $14.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 98.6% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 8% of TrovaGene Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 2.4% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of TrovaGene Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rubius Therapeutics Inc. -2.71% -11.57% -19.15% -2.21% -39.46% -17.29% TrovaGene Inc. -9.33% -30.56% -49.28% -58.09% -59.26% -44.5%

For the past year Rubius Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than TrovaGene Inc.

Summary

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors TrovaGene Inc.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria. It is also developing RTX-212 and RTX-4-1BBL for treatment of solid tumors; RTX-212 for hematological cancer; RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers; and other product candidates for autoimmune disorders. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Trovagene, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular genetic detection technology for use in pharmaceutical development, clinical research, and medical testing in various clinical disciplines in the United States. The company intends to enhance the treatment outcomes for cancer patients through its proprietary technology to detect and quantitatively monitor circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) using urine or blood samples. It offers Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) platform, which provides cancer monitoring by tracking and quantifying levels of ctDNA from either urine or blood samples, as well as intends to offer clinical information beyond the current standard of care. The company also provides assays for the BRAF, KRAS, and epidermal growth factor receptor oncogenes; and engages in developing mutation coverage for other cancers, such as lung and colorectal cancers, as well as targeting clinically validated resistance mutations for gene rearrangements, including ALK, RET, and ROS. In addition, it offers laboratory developed tests for pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company has a license agreement with Nerviano Medical Sciences to develop and commercialize therapeutic candidate PCM-075. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.