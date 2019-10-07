Reviewing Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY)’s and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)’s results

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 33.30M -1.35 0.00 Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 -0.34 15.76M -2.61 0.00

Table 1 highlights Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 355,769,230.77% 0% 0% Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 70,420,017.87% -33.9% -32.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. are 18.6 and 18.6 respectively. Its competitor Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.3 and its Quick Ratio is 18.3. Rubius Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 1 2.50 Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. is $13, with potential upside of 56.25%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.6% and 91.3% respectively. 2.4% are Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.7% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rubius Therapeutics Inc. -2.71% -11.57% -19.15% -2.21% -39.46% -17.29% Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.09% -11.98% -23.09% -27.3% -35.49% -28.39%

For the past year Rubius Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. beats Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 10 of the 11 factors.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria. It is also developing RTX-212 and RTX-4-1BBL for treatment of solid tumors; RTX-212 for hematological cancer; RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers; and other product candidates for autoimmune disorders. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist that is in Phase III clinical trials for treating POMC deficiency obesity and leptin receptor deficiency obesity; and Phase II clinical trials for treating Bardet-Biedl syndrome, AlstrÃ¶m syndrome, POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity, and POMC epigenetic disorders. The company was formerly known as Rhythm Metabolic, Inc. and changed its name to Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2015. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a subsidiary of Motus Therapeutics, Inc.