Reviewing Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY)’s and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO)’s results

Since Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00 Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 68.44 N/A -1.01 0.00

In table 1 we can see Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -95.7% -74.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. is 18.6 while its Current Ratio is 18.6. Meanwhile, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has a Current Ratio of 8.5 while its Quick Ratio is 8.5. Rubius Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 98.6% and 10.9% respectively. 2.4% are Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rubius Therapeutics Inc. -2.71% -11.57% -19.15% -2.21% -39.46% -17.29% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 2.34% 2.63% -17.02% 9.24% -72.54% 18.22%

For the past year Rubius Therapeutics Inc. has -17.29% weaker performance while Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has 18.22% stronger performance.

Summary

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. beats Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria. It is also developing RTX-212 and RTX-4-1BBL for treatment of solid tumors; RTX-212 for hematological cancer; RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers; and other product candidates for autoimmune disorders. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.