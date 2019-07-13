Reviewing Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY)’s and Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER)’s results

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) and Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.12 0.00 Omeros Corporation 16 15.39 N/A -2.61 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and Omeros Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and Omeros Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -52.6% -26.4% Omeros Corporation 0.00% 174.4% -130.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. are 20.7 and 20.7 respectively. Its competitor Omeros Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is 2.4. Rubius Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Omeros Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and Omeros Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Omeros Corporation 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively Omeros Corporation has an average price target of $27.5, with potential upside of 75.16%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 94.5% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. shares and 51.2% of Omeros Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 8.4% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 6.04% of Omeros Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 3.88% -13.94% 14.66% 0.7% 0% -1.74% Omeros Corporation 3.26% 2.87% 45.07% 45.85% -16.23% 70.47%

For the past year Rubius Therapeutics Inc. has -1.74% weaker performance while Omeros Corporation has 70.47% stronger performance.

Summary

Omeros Corporation beats Rubius Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria. It is also developing RTX-212 and RTX-4-1BBL for treatment of solid tumors; RTX-212 for hematological cancer; RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers; and other product candidates for autoimmune disorders. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company markets OMIDRIA for use during cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement. Its clinical programs include OMS721 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat thrombotic microangiopathies, IgA nephropathy, and other renal diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical programs also consists of OMS824, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Huntington's diseases and schizophrenia; OMS405 that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat opioid and nicotine addiction; and OMS201, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for use during urological procedures. Its preclinical programs comprise OMS527 for the treatment of addiction and compulsive disorders, as well as for movement disorders; OMS906 to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and other alternative pathway disorders; OMS721 for the treatment of aHUS, IgAN, HSCT-TMA, and age-related macular degeneration; and OMS616 to control surgical and traumatic bleeding. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs also include GPR17 for the treatment of myelin formation; GPR101 for appetite and eating disorders; GPR151 to treat schizophrenia and cognition; GPR161 for triple-negative breast cancer treatment; GPR183 for the treatment of osteoporosis, and Epstein-Barr virus infections and related diseases; GPR174 for modulation of the immune system; and Antibody Platform for metabolic, CV, oncologic, musculoskeletal, and other disorders. In addition, the company is developing OMS103 that has completed Phase III clinical trial for arthroscopic anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction and arthroscopic partial meniscectomy. Omeros Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Seattle, Washington.