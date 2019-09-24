Reviewing Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY)’s and NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)’s results

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) and NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00 NanoString Technologies Inc. 27 6.95 N/A -2.74 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% NanoString Technologies Inc. 0.00% -166.7% -51.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. are 18.6 and 18.6. Competitively, NanoString Technologies Inc. has 4.8 and 4.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NanoString Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and NanoString Technologies Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 1 2.50 NanoString Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 40.24% at a $13 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 98.6% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 90.3% of NanoString Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.4% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, NanoString Technologies Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rubius Therapeutics Inc. -2.71% -11.57% -19.15% -2.21% -39.46% -17.29% NanoString Technologies Inc. 2.14% 11.92% 26.53% 51.22% 189.26% 121.58%

For the past year Rubius Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while NanoString Technologies Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. beats NanoString Technologies Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria. It is also developing RTX-212 and RTX-4-1BBL for treatment of solid tumors; RTX-212 for hematological cancer; RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers; and other product candidates for autoimmune disorders. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include nCounter Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples through the images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; and Pan Cancer pathways gene expression panels, including pathways, immune profiling, and progression panels, as well as nCounter Vantage 3D, other gene expression, miRNA expression, and cancer copy number variation panels. Further, the company offers nCounter Elements reagents that allow users to design customized assays for gene expression, copy number variation, and gene fusions; Master Kits, which include ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and nCounter Dx Analysis System and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government, and biopharmaceutical laboratories, as well as to clinical laboratories and medical centers. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has collaboration with Celgene Corporation; Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.; Medivation, Inc.; and Astellas Pharma, Inc. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.