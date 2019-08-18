Reviewing Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY)’s and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)’s results

Since Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00 Morphic Holding Inc. 22 43.50 N/A -0.81 0.00

Table 1 highlights Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Morphic Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. are 18.6 and 18.6 respectively. Its competitor Morphic Holding Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 and its Quick Ratio is 4.6. Rubius Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Morphic Holding Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Morphic Holding Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Morphic Holding Inc.’s average price target is $32, while its potential upside is 49.67%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 98.6% and 49.9%. About 2.4% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Morphic Holding Inc. has 26.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rubius Therapeutics Inc. -2.71% -11.57% -19.15% -2.21% -39.46% -17.29% Morphic Holding Inc. 9.03% -2.8% 0% 0% 0% 25.44%

For the past year Rubius Therapeutics Inc. has -17.29% weaker performance while Morphic Holding Inc. has 25.44% stronger performance.

Summary

Morphic Holding Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Rubius Therapeutics Inc.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria. It is also developing RTX-212 and RTX-4-1BBL for treatment of solid tumors; RTX-212 for hematological cancer; RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers; and other product candidates for autoimmune disorders. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.