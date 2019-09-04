Reviewing Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY)’s and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 6 50.92 N/A -3.44 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -119.7% -74.6%

Liquidity

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 18.6 and a Quick Ratio of 18.6. Competitively, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.2 and has 6.2 Quick Ratio. Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 150.28% at a $22 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $16.2, while its potential upside is 95.18%. Based on the data shown earlier, Rubius Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 98.6% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. shares and 94.9% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 2.4% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rubius Therapeutics Inc. -2.71% -11.57% -19.15% -2.21% -39.46% -17.29% Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. -0.9% 55.65% 87.45% 2.92% -48.81% -5.98%

For the past year Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria. It is also developing RTX-212 and RTX-4-1BBL for treatment of solid tumors; RTX-212 for hematological cancer; RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers; and other product candidates for autoimmune disorders. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II/III clinical trial for patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II clinical study to treat acute myeloid leukemia; Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II/III clinical trial to treat liposarcoma. The company is also developing KPT-8602 that is in Phase I/II study for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; KPT-9274, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid malignancies or non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; KPT-335, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of viral indications; and KPT-350 that is in preclinical stage to treat neurological disorders, and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.