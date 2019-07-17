Reviewing Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY)’s and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)’s results

This is a contrast between Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.12 0.00 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 18.42 N/A -0.98 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -52.6% -26.4% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -19.6% -13.7%

Liquidity

20.7 and 20.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. Its rival KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.6 and 6.6 respectively. Rubius Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $35, while its potential upside is 103.25%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 94.5% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. shares and 81% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 8.4% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 2.8% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 3.88% -13.94% 14.66% 0.7% 0% -1.74% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.54% -2.81% 25.94% 28.75% 172.21% 22.68%

For the past year Rubius Therapeutics Inc. has -1.74% weaker performance while KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 22.68% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Rubius Therapeutics Inc.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria. It is also developing RTX-212 and RTX-4-1BBL for treatment of solid tumors; RTX-212 for hematological cancer; RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers; and other product candidates for autoimmune disorders. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.