Reviewing Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY)’s and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX)’s results

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00 Genprex Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.97 0.00

In table 1 we can see Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and Genprex Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and Genprex Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Genprex Inc. 0.00% -141.2% -136%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. is 18.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 18.6. The Current Ratio of rival Genprex Inc. is 30.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 30.5. Genprex Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Rubius Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and Genprex Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Genprex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. is $22, with potential upside of 137.07%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 98.6% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. shares and 13.1% of Genprex Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 2.4% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 51.7% are Genprex Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rubius Therapeutics Inc. -2.71% -11.57% -19.15% -2.21% -39.46% -17.29% Genprex Inc. -9.79% -15.91% -43.3% -32.5% -67.57% -9.79%

For the past year Genprex Inc. has weaker performance than Rubius Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Rubius Therapeutics Inc. beats Genprex Inc.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria. It is also developing RTX-212 and RTX-4-1BBL for treatment of solid tumors; RTX-212 for hematological cancer; RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers; and other product candidates for autoimmune disorders. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.