Reviewing Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY)’s and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX)’s results

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00 Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 3 87.52 N/A -1.38 0.00

In table 1 we can see Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -79.5% -68.8%

Liquidity

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 18.6 and a Quick Ratio of 18.6. Competitively, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 9 and has 9 Quick Ratio. Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. has a 133.79% upside potential and a consensus target price of $22. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $12.5 consensus target price and a 279.94% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is looking more favorable than Rubius Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 98.6% and 60.4% respectively. Insiders held 2.4% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.1% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rubius Therapeutics Inc. -2.71% -11.57% -19.15% -2.21% -39.46% -17.29% Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 14.9% 1.7% -25.08% -33.43% -58.36% -33.43%

For the past year Rubius Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Summary

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria. It is also developing RTX-212 and RTX-4-1BBL for treatment of solid tumors; RTX-212 for hematological cancer; RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers; and other product candidates for autoimmune disorders. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.