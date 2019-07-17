Reviewing Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY)’s and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.12 0.00 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 126.53 N/A -1.62 0.00

In table 1 we can see Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -52.6% -26.4% Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.2% -47.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. are 20.7 and 20.7. Competitively, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 4.3 and 4.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $23.6 average target price and a 64.69% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.5% and 92.2% respectively. About 8.4% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.38% are Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 3.88% -13.94% 14.66% 0.7% 0% -1.74% Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.65% -21% 4.68% -22.55% -21.05% 6.64%

For the past year Rubius Therapeutics Inc. has -1.74% weaker performance while Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 6.64% stronger performance.

Summary

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria. It is also developing RTX-212 and RTX-4-1BBL for treatment of solid tumors; RTX-212 for hematological cancer; RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers; and other product candidates for autoimmune disorders. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.