Reviewing Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY)’s and Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA)’s results

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) and Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00 Calithera Biosciences Inc. 5 10.50 N/A -1.72 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -50.5% -44.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. are 18.6 and 18.6 respectively. Its competitor Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.8 and its Quick Ratio is 6.8. Rubius Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 98.6% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. shares and 61.2% of Calithera Biosciences Inc. shares. 2.4% are Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Calithera Biosciences Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rubius Therapeutics Inc. -2.71% -11.57% -19.15% -2.21% -39.46% -17.29% Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.24% 6.53% -28.5% -2.75% 3.41% 5.74%

For the past year Rubius Therapeutics Inc. has -17.29% weaker performance while Calithera Biosciences Inc. has 5.74% stronger performance.

Summary

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria. It is also developing RTX-212 and RTX-4-1BBL for treatment of solid tumors; RTX-212 for hematological cancer; RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers; and other product candidates for autoimmune disorders. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. The company has a license agreement with Mars, Inc. to develop and commercialize SymbioscienceÂ’s portfolio of arginase inhibitors for use in human healthcare; and license and research agreement with High Point Pharmaceuticals, LLC and TransTech Pharma LLC to develop and commercialize hexokinase II inhibitors. In addition, it has clinical trial collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate Opdivo (nivolumab) in combination with CB-839 in clear cell renal cell carcinoma. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Incyte Corporation for the research, development, and commercialization of CB-1158, a small molecule arginase inhibitor for the treatment of hematology and oncology. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.