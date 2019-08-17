Reviewing Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY)’s and Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) and Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00 Blueprint Medicines Corporation 84 518.15 N/A -6.08 0.00

Table 1 highlights Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0.00% -59.3% -45.4%

Liquidity

18.6 and 18.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.6 and 6.6 respectively. Rubius Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Blueprint Medicines Corporation is $116.75, which is potential 38.89% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 98.6% and 95% respectively. About 2.4% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% are Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rubius Therapeutics Inc. -2.71% -11.57% -19.15% -2.21% -39.46% -17.29% Blueprint Medicines Corporation -1.24% 3.33% 34.83% 41.26% 70.01% 85.77%

For the past year Rubius Therapeutics Inc. has -17.29% weaker performance while Blueprint Medicines Corporation has 85.77% stronger performance.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria. It is also developing RTX-212 and RTX-4-1BBL for treatment of solid tumors; RTX-212 for hematological cancer; RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers; and other product candidates for autoimmune disorders. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and rare genetic diseases. Its lead drug candidates include BLU-285, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V, abnormally active receptor tyrosine kinases for patients with systemic mastocytosis, a disorder of the mast cells, and defined subsets of patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumor; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, selective, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma. It is also developing BLU-667, a drug candidate that targets RET, a receptor tyrosine kinase that is abnormally activated by mutations or translocations; and RET resistant mutants that would arise from treatment with first generation therapies, as well as candidates as inhibitors of neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase (NTRK) and predicted NTRK resistant mutants. In addition, the company is developing treatments that target cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company has agreements with Alexion Pharma Holding to research, develop, and commercialize drug candidates for an undisclosed activated kinase target, which is the cause of a rare genetic disease; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule therapeutics targeting kinases. The company was formerly known as Hoyle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Blueprint Medicines Corporation in June 2011. Blueprint Medicines Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.