Reviewing Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY)’s and ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO)’s results

We are contrasting Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) and ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.12 0.00 ARCA biopharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -10.33 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -52.6% -26.4% ARCA biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 20.7 and 20.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ARCA biopharma Inc. are 6.6 and 6.6 respectively. Rubius Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ARCA biopharma Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and ARCA biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.5% and 10.9% respectively. About 8.4% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.83% of ARCA biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 3.88% -13.94% 14.66% 0.7% 0% -1.74% ARCA biopharma Inc. -32.58% 77.66% 38.58% -20.83% -5.74% 69.58%

For the past year Rubius Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while ARCA biopharma Inc. had bullish trend.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria. It is also developing RTX-212 and RTX-4-1BBL for treatment of solid tumors; RTX-212 for hematological cancer; RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers; and other product candidates for autoimmune disorders. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. It also engages in the development of a preclinical plan for AB171, a new chemical entity for the treatment of various cardiovascular indications, such as peripheral arterial disease and chronic heart failure. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.