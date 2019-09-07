Reviewing Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY)’s and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE)’s results

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00 Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -2.21 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -66.6% -59.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. is 18.6 while its Current Ratio is 18.6. Meanwhile, Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.7 while its Quick Ratio is 10.7. Rubius Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$22 is Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 133.79%. Meanwhile, Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $14, while its potential upside is 74.78%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Rubius Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 98.6% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 78.8% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2.4% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.2% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rubius Therapeutics Inc. -2.71% -11.57% -19.15% -2.21% -39.46% -17.29% Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 25.31% 30.99% 34.53% -0.44% 8.67% 19.63%

For the past year Rubius Therapeutics Inc. has -17.29% weaker performance while Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. has 19.63% stronger performance.

Summary

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria. It is also developing RTX-212 and RTX-4-1BBL for treatment of solid tumors; RTX-212 for hematological cancer; RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers; and other product candidates for autoimmune disorders. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat rare genetic diseases and cancer. Its human enzymes are designed to degrade specific amino acids in the blood. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, AEB1102 is human Arginase I, engineered to reduce arginine levels to treat patients with Arginase I deficiency and patients with arginine-dependent solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Its pipeline of engineered human enzyme product candidates in preclinical development includes AEB3103, an enzyme that degrades the amino acids cysteine to target cancer to oxidative stress; AEB2109, an enzyme that degrades the amino acid methionine to target methionine dependent cancers; and AEB4104, an engineered human enzyme to treat another inborn errors of metabolism by degrading the amino acid homocysteine. The company was formerly known as Aeglea BioTherapeutics Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. in March 2015. Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.