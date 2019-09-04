Reviewing Rubicon Technology Inc. (RBCN)’s and Superconductor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SCON)’s results

Rubicon Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) and Superconductor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SCON), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubicon Technology Inc. 8 6.29 N/A 0.39 23.75 Superconductor Technologies Inc. 1 7.13 N/A -3.51 0.00

Demonstrates Rubicon Technology Inc. and Superconductor Technologies Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Rubicon Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) and Superconductor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SCON)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubicon Technology Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 3% Superconductor Technologies Inc. 0.00% -142.4% -120.8%

Volatility & Risk

Rubicon Technology Inc. has a 0.81 beta, while its volatility is 19.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Superconductor Technologies Inc.’s 2.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.02 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rubicon Technology Inc. are 28.1 and 26.2. Competitively, Superconductor Technologies Inc. has 2.7 and 2.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Rubicon Technology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Superconductor Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Rubicon Technology Inc. and Superconductor Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rubicon Technology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Superconductor Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Superconductor Technologies Inc.’s consensus target price is $9, while its potential upside is 1,243.28%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Rubicon Technology Inc. and Superconductor Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 38.5% and 9.3% respectively. 4.2% are Rubicon Technology Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Superconductor Technologies Inc. has 0.27% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rubicon Technology Inc. 6.61% 11.94% 19.97% 12.07% 16.41% 16.33% Superconductor Technologies Inc. -1.06% 14.68% -41.03% -34.29% -69.33% -28.68%

For the past year Rubicon Technology Inc. had bullish trend while Superconductor Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Rubicon Technology Inc. beats Superconductor Technologies Inc.

Rubicon Technology, Inc., an advanced materials provider, develops, manufactures, and sells monocrystalline sapphire products for optical and industrial systems. It offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and blanks, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications. The companyÂ’s product lines include very thin, double-side polished windows as thin as 300 microns for 6 inches optical windows, and very large-area blanks and polished windows; round C-plane sapphire windows approximately 11 inches in diameter and A-plane windows approximately 18 inches in diameter with UV grade windows approximately 13.5 inches in diameter; and sapphire window blanks at 18 x 36 x 1 inches dimensions. The company markets and sells its products through its direct sales force in Asia, Australia, North America, and Europe. Its principal customers include semiconductor device manufacturers and wafer polishing companies. Rubicon Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Bensenville, Illinois.

Superconductor Technologies Inc. develops and commercializes high temperature superconductor materials and related technologies in the United States. It is involved in developing Conductus wire products for superconducting high power transmission cable, superconducting fault current limiters, and high field magnet applications. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.