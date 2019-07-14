Reviewing RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. (RTIX)’s and Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)’s results

RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX) and Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) compete with each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. 5 1.13 N/A -0.18 0.00 Zynex Inc. 6 8.06 N/A 0.28 28.04

Demonstrates RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. and Zynex Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. 0.00% -5.4% -2.5% Zynex Inc. 0.00% 121% 76.1%

Risk & Volatility

RTI Surgical Holdings Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 30.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.3 beta. Competitively, Zynex Inc.’s 6.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.06 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. are 3.5 and 1.3 respectively. Its competitor Zynex Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is 2.1. RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Zynex Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. and Zynex Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 73.7% and 0.3%. About 3.2% of RTI Surgical Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 54.89% of Zynex Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. -4.8% -8.29% 3.48% 2.81% 5.78% 28.65% Zynex Inc. 8.69% 49.24% 62.05% 145.27% 162.79% 168.03%

For the past year RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than Zynex Inc.

Summary

Zynex Inc. beats RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

RTI Surgical, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes orthopedic and other surgical implants for use in various surgical procedures worldwide. The company provides natural tissue implants, as well as metal and synthetic implants for the treatment of spinal and other orthopedic disorders. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, including bone, cartilage, tendons, ligaments, fascia lata, pericardium, sclera, cornea, and dermal tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes. The companyÂ’s implants are used in the fields of spine, sports medicine, orthobiologics, bone graft substitutes and general orthopedic, trauma, dental, and surgical specialties. RTI Surgical, Inc. markets its products through its direct distribution force, as well as through a network of independent distributors to hospitals and surgeons. The company was formerly known as RTI Biologics, Inc. and changed its name to RTI Surgical, Inc. in July 2013. RTI Surgical, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.

Zynex, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. Its products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, neuromuscular electrical stimulation, and transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence. The company also distributes private labeled products comprising electrodes for the delivery of electrical current to the body; and batteries for use in electrotherapy products. In addition, it develops non-invasive blood volume monitors for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex, Inc. offers its products for pain management and control; and stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. The company sells its products through direct and independent sales representatives primarily in the United States. Zynex, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Lone Tree, Colorado.