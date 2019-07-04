Reviewing RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. (RTIX)’s and ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS)’s results

RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX) and ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS) compete against each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. 5 1.12 N/A -0.18 0.00 ReShape Lifesciences Inc. N/A 0.18 N/A -876.51 0.00

Table 1 highlights RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. and ReShape Lifesciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. 0.00% -5.4% -2.5% ReShape Lifesciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. and ReShape Lifesciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 73.7% and 2.42%. 3.2% are RTI Surgical Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.02% of ReShape Lifesciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. -4.8% -8.29% 3.48% 2.81% 5.78% 28.65% ReShape Lifesciences Inc. 3.17% -37.46% -73.65% -94.97% -99.99% -61.76%

For the past year RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while ReShape Lifesciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. beats ReShape Lifesciences Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

RTI Surgical, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes orthopedic and other surgical implants for use in various surgical procedures worldwide. The company provides natural tissue implants, as well as metal and synthetic implants for the treatment of spinal and other orthopedic disorders. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, including bone, cartilage, tendons, ligaments, fascia lata, pericardium, sclera, cornea, and dermal tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes. The companyÂ’s implants are used in the fields of spine, sports medicine, orthobiologics, bone graft substitutes and general orthopedic, trauma, dental, and surgical specialties. RTI Surgical, Inc. markets its products through its direct distribution force, as well as through a network of independent distributors to hospitals and surgeons. The company was formerly known as RTI Biologics, Inc. and changed its name to RTI Surgical, Inc. in July 2013. RTI Surgical, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.

EnteroMedics Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design and development of devices that use neuroblocking technology to treat obesity, metabolic diseases, and other gastrointestinal disorders. Its proprietary neuroblocking technology, vBloc Therapy is designed to intermittently block the vagus nerve using electrical impulses. The company develops the vBloc System, which is used to limit the expansion of the stomach, control hunger sensations between meals, reduce the frequency and intensity of stomach contractions, and produce a feeling of early and prolonged fullness. It has collaboration with Mayo Clinic. The company was formerly known as Beta Medical, Inc. and changed its name to EnteroMedics Inc. in 2003. EnteroMedics Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.