Reviewing RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. (RTIX)’s and Its Competitors results

As Medical Appliances & Equipment company, RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX) is competing with its competitors based on the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.5% of RTI Surgical Holdings Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.93% of all Medical Appliances & Equipment’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.80% of all Medical Appliances & Equipment companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. 0.00% -5.40% -2.50% Industry Average 36.67% 53.39% 12.57%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. and its peers’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. N/A 5 0.00 Industry Average 39.41M 107.48M 182.14

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.77 3.25 2.78

As a group, Medical Appliances & Equipment companies have a potential upside of 87.50%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. 1.43% -0.7% -20.37% -1.39% -7.39% 15.14% Industry Average 5.89% 10.54% 24.17% 32.65% 38.03% 46.73%

For the past year RTI Surgical Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, RTI Surgical Holdings Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 4.65 and has 3.94 Quick Ratio. RTI Surgical Holdings Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than RTI Surgical Holdings Inc.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.35 shows that RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. is 35.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, RTI Surgical Holdings Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.05 which is 4.61% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

RTI Surgical Holdings Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.

RTI Surgical, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes orthopedic and other surgical implants for use in various surgical procedures worldwide. The company provides natural tissue implants, as well as metal and synthetic implants for the treatment of spinal and other orthopedic disorders. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, including bone, cartilage, tendons, ligaments, fascia lata, pericardium, sclera, cornea, and dermal tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes. The companyÂ’s implants are used in the fields of spine, sports medicine, orthobiologics, bone graft substitutes and general orthopedic, trauma, dental, and surgical specialties. RTI Surgical, Inc. markets its products through its direct distribution force, as well as through a network of independent distributors to hospitals and surgeons. The company was formerly known as RTI Biologics, Inc. and changed its name to RTI Surgical, Inc. in July 2013. RTI Surgical, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.