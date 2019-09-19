Reviewing RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. (RTIX)’s and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW)’s results

Since RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX) and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) are part of the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. 4 0.80 N/A -0.18 0.00 Edwards Lifesciences Corporation 193 11.32 N/A 3.61 59.01

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. 0.00% -5.4% -2.5% Edwards Lifesciences Corporation 0.00% 22% 12.9%

Volatility and Risk

RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. has a 1.35 beta, while its volatility is 35.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s 11.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.89 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. is 1.3 while its Current Ratio is 3.5. Meanwhile, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3.7 while its Quick Ratio is 2.7. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than RTI Surgical Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Edwards Lifesciences Corporation 1 2 7 2.70

$5 is RTI Surgical Holdings Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 57.48%. On the other hand, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s potential upside is 1.67% and its consensus target price is $219.4. The data provided earlier shows that RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. appears more favorable than Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 74.5% of RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. shares and 87.5% of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation shares. RTI Surgical Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.2%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.2% of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. 1.43% -0.7% -20.37% -1.39% -7.39% 15.14% Edwards Lifesciences Corporation -0.94% 14.89% 21.36% 26.14% 49.7% 38.96%

For the past year RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

Summary

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation beats RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

RTI Surgical, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes orthopedic and other surgical implants for use in various surgical procedures worldwide. The company provides natural tissue implants, as well as metal and synthetic implants for the treatment of spinal and other orthopedic disorders. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, including bone, cartilage, tendons, ligaments, fascia lata, pericardium, sclera, cornea, and dermal tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes. The companyÂ’s implants are used in the fields of spine, sports medicine, orthobiologics, bone graft substitutes and general orthopedic, trauma, dental, and surgical specialties. RTI Surgical, Inc. markets its products through its direct distribution force, as well as through a network of independent distributors to hospitals and surgeons. The company was formerly known as RTI Biologics, Inc. and changed its name to RTI Surgical, Inc. in July 2013. RTI Surgical, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients worldwide. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and their delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves. The company also provides surgical heart valve therapy products, such as pericardial valves for aortic and mitral replacement, and minimally invasive aortic heart valve system; and tissue heart valves and repair products, which are used to replace or repair a patientÂ’s diseased or defective heart valve. In addition, it produces pericardial valves from biologically inert animal tissue; and provides heart valve repair therapies, including annuloplasty rings and systems. Further, the company offers critical care products, such as hemodynamic monitoring systems to measure a patientÂ’s heart function in surgical and intensive care settings; pulmonary artery catheters; and Oximetry Central Venous Catheters for continuous measurement of central venous oxygen saturation. Additionally, its critical care products include disposable pressure monitoring devices and closed blood sampling systems to protect patients and clinicians from infection; and peripheral vascular products used to treat endolumenal occlusive disease, such as embolectomy catheters for removing blood clots from peripheral blood vessels. The company distributes its products through direct sales force and independent distributors. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.