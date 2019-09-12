Reviewing RPT Realty (RPT)’s and Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG.PH)’s results

Both RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) and Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG.PH) are each other’s competitor in the REIT – Retail industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RPT Realty 12 4.52 N/A 0.17 72.49 Washington Prime Group Inc. 21 1.45 N/A 0.32 0.00

In table 1 we can see RPT Realty and Washington Prime Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Washington Prime Group Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than RPT Realty.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RPT Realty 0.00% 0% 0% Washington Prime Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for RPT Realty and Washington Prime Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RPT Realty 1 0 0 1.00 Washington Prime Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

RPT Realty’s downside potential is -22.51% at a $10.5 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.8% are RPT Realty’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RPT Realty 3.38% 4.7% 0.08% -6.13% -6.06% 2.51% Washington Prime Group Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It primary business is the ownership and management of regional dominant and urban-oriented, infill shopping centers. The firm was formerly known as RPS Realty Trust. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust was founded on October 2, 1997 and is based in Farmington Hills, Michigan.