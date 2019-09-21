Reviewing RPT Realty (RPT)’s and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI.PC)’s results

As REIT – Retail companies, RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI.PC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RPT Realty 12 4.33 N/A 0.17 72.49 Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust 21 1.25 N/A -2.14 0.00

Table 1 highlights RPT Realty and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows RPT Realty and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RPT Realty 0.00% 0% 0% Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for RPT Realty and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RPT Realty 1 0 0 1.00 Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0.00

RPT Realty has a consensus target price of $10.5, and a -20.51% downside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.8% are RPT Realty’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RPT Realty 3.38% 4.7% 0.08% -6.13% -6.06% 2.51% Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

RPT Realty beats Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust on 5 of the 6 factors.

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It primary business is the ownership and management of regional dominant and urban-oriented, infill shopping centers. The firm was formerly known as RPS Realty Trust. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust was founded on October 2, 1997 and is based in Farmington Hills, Michigan.