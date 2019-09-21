Reviewing RPT Realty (RPT)’s and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI.PC)’s results

As REIT – Retail companies, RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI.PC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|RPT Realty
|12
|4.33
|N/A
|0.17
|72.49
|Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust
|21
|1.25
|N/A
|-2.14
|0.00
Table 1 highlights RPT Realty and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows RPT Realty and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|RPT Realty
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for RPT Realty and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|RPT Realty
|1
|0
|0
|1.00
|Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
RPT Realty has a consensus target price of $10.5, and a -20.51% downside potential.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
0.8% are RPT Realty’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|RPT Realty
|3.38%
|4.7%
|0.08%
|-6.13%
|-6.06%
|2.51%
|Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
RPT Realty beats Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust on 5 of the 6 factors.
Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It primary business is the ownership and management of regional dominant and urban-oriented, infill shopping centers. The firm was formerly known as RPS Realty Trust. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust was founded on October 2, 1997 and is based in Farmington Hills, Michigan.
