Reviewing RPT Realty (RPT)’s and Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) and Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG). The two are both REIT – Retail companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RPT Realty 12 3.98 N/A 0.17 72.49 Kite Realty Group Trust 16 3.86 N/A -0.27 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of RPT Realty and Kite Realty Group Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RPT Realty 0.00% 0% 0% Kite Realty Group Trust 0.00% -1.6% -0.7%

Volatility and Risk

RPT Realty is 31.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.69 beta. Kite Realty Group Trust on the other hand, has 0.77 beta which makes it 23.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for RPT Realty and Kite Realty Group Trust are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RPT Realty 0 0 0 0.00 Kite Realty Group Trust 0 2 1 2.33

Kite Realty Group Trust on the other hand boasts of a $15.67 consensus price target and a 1.89% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both RPT Realty and Kite Realty Group Trust are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 97.4% respectively. About 0.8% of RPT Realty’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.7% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RPT Realty 3.38% 4.7% 0.08% -6.13% -6.06% 2.51% Kite Realty Group Trust 1.53% 6.71% -0.38% -3.46% -4.04% 12.92%

For the past year RPT Realty was less bullish than Kite Realty Group Trust.

Summary

RPT Realty beats on 5 of the 8 factors Kite Realty Group Trust.

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It primary business is the ownership and management of regional dominant and urban-oriented, infill shopping centers. The firm was formerly known as RPS Realty Trust. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust was founded on October 2, 1997 and is based in Farmington Hills, Michigan.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It engages in ownership, operation, management, leasing, acquisition, construction, expansion, and development and redevelopment of operating retail properties, retail properties under development, operating commercial properties, parking garage, commercial property under development, parcels of land, shopping, dining, and entertainment properties. Kite Realty Group Trust was founded in 1968 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana with additional offices in Naples, Florida; Delray Beach, Florida; White Plains, New York; Cary, North Carolina; Frisco, Texas; Las Vegas, Nevada; Orlando, Florida; and South Bend, Indiana.