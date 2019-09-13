Reviewing RPT Realty (RPT)’s and Its Rivals results

As REIT – Retail company, RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0% of RPT Realty’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.24% of all REIT – Retail’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of RPT Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.54% of all REIT – Retail companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have RPT Realty and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RPT Realty 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 29.03% 18.91% 3.67%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares RPT Realty and its competitors’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio RPT Realty N/A 12 72.49 Industry Average 137.74M 474.43M 34.97

RPT Realty has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more expensive in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for RPT Realty and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RPT Realty 1 0 0 1.00 Industry Average 1.17 1.54 1.46 2.35

RPT Realty presently has a consensus target price of $10.5, suggesting a potential downside of -22.16%. As a group, REIT – Retail companies have a potential upside of 12.92%. The equities research analysts’ belief based on the data shown earlier is that RPT Realty is looking more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of RPT Realty and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RPT Realty 3.38% 4.7% 0.08% -6.13% -6.06% 2.51% Industry Average 2.42% 3.54% 3.56% 5.95% 12.44% 16.06%

For the past year RPT Realty has weaker performance than RPT Realty’s rivals.

Volatility and Risk

RPT Realty has a beta of 0.69 and its 31.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, RPT Realty’s peers are 20.79% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.79 beta.

Dividends

RPT Realty does not pay a dividend.

Summary

RPT Realty’s rivals beat RPT Realty on 4 of the 5 factors.

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It primary business is the ownership and management of regional dominant and urban-oriented, infill shopping centers. The firm was formerly known as RPS Realty Trust. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust was founded on October 2, 1997 and is based in Farmington Hills, Michigan.