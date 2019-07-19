Reviewing RPM International Inc. (RPM)’s and W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) and W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). The two are both Specialty Chemicals companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RPM International Inc. 58 1.48 N/A 1.69 33.45 W. R. Grace & Co. 75 2.64 N/A 1.87 39.28

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for RPM International Inc. and W. R. Grace & Co. W. R. Grace & Co. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than RPM International Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. RPM International Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than W. R. Grace & Co., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows RPM International Inc. and W. R. Grace & Co.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RPM International Inc. 0.00% 13% 3.8% W. R. Grace & Co. 0.00% 47.9% 4.2%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.17 shows that RPM International Inc. is 17.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, W. R. Grace & Co. is 2.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.02 beta.

Liquidity

1.8 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of RPM International Inc. Its rival W. R. Grace & Co.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.5 and 1 respectively. RPM International Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than W. R. Grace & Co.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered RPM International Inc. and W. R. Grace & Co.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RPM International Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 W. R. Grace & Co. 0 0 1 3.00

RPM International Inc. has a consensus target price of $62, and a -0.27% downside potential. Competitively the consensus target price of W. R. Grace & Co. is $95, which is potential 22.44% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that W. R. Grace & Co. seems more appealing than RPM International Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 80% of RPM International Inc. shares and 90.3% of W. R. Grace & Co. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.31% of RPM International Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.8% are W. R. Grace & Co.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RPM International Inc. -5.15% -7.29% -1.96% -10.53% 13.75% -3.9% W. R. Grace & Co. -1.91% -4.81% -2.57% 13.93% 1.48% 13.3%

For the past year RPM International Inc. had bearish trend while W. R. Grace & Co. had bullish trend.

Summary

W. R. Grace & Co. beats RPM International Inc. on 12 of the 12 factors.

RPM International Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemical products for industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding solutions; flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; passive fire protection and manufacturing industry solutions; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes. This segment also offers corrosion-control coatings, containment linings, fire and sound proofing products, and insulation products; rolled asphalt roofing materials, chemical admixtures, and industrial epoxy flooring systems; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts, epoxy adhesives, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials, as well as specialty construction products. The companyÂ’s Specialty segment provides fluorescent colorants and pigments; shellac-based-specialty and marine coatings; insulated building cladding materials; fire and water damage restoration products; carpet cleaning and disinfecting products; fuel additives; and wood treatments, furniture finishes, and touch-up products. Its Consumer segment offers professional use and do-it-yourself (DIY) products, such as specialty products for paint contractors and the DIYers, deck and fence restoration products, metallic and faux finish coatings, exterior wood deck and concrete restoration systems, flooring finishes, hobby paints and cements, and nail care enamel polish and coating components, as well as caulk, sealant, adhesive, insulating foam, spackling, glazing, and other general patch and repair products. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Medina, Ohio.

W. R. Grace & Co. produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and other petroleum-based products; FCC additives; and hydro processing catalysts used in process reactors to upgrade heavy oils into lighter products. This segment also provides polyolefin catalysts and catalyst supports for the production of polypropylene and polyethylene thermoplastic resins; and chemical catalysts used in various industrial, environmental, and consumer applications, as well as gas-phase polypropylene process technology to manufacture polypropylene products. The Grace Materials Technologies segment offers silica-based and silica-alumina-based materials for use in coatings, consumer, industrial, and pharmaceutical applications. W. R. Grace & Co. was founded in 1854 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.