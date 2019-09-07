Reviewing RPM International Inc. (RPM)’s and Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)’s results

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) and Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) compete against each other in the Specialty Chemicals sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RPM International Inc. 61 1.59 N/A 1.93 35.11 Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. 19 0.54 N/A 1.86 10.49

In table 1 we can see RPM International Inc. and Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has lower revenue and earnings than RPM International Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. RPM International Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of RPM International Inc. and Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RPM International Inc. 0.00% 17.7% 5% Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

RPM International Inc.’s current beta is 1.26 and it happens to be 26.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.’s beta is 1.13 which is 13.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

RPM International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. which has a 1.8 Current Ratio and a 1.3 Quick Ratio. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to RPM International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

RPM International Inc. and Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RPM International Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. 0 2 0 2.00

RPM International Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 0.57% and an $68.5 consensus price target. Competitively Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has an average price target of $21.5, with potential upside of 47.77%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. is looking more favorable than RPM International Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 78.6% of RPM International Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 96.1% of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1% of RPM International Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has 11.56% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RPM International Inc. 1.92% 10.44% 14.48% 20.69% 6.97% 15.4% Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. -2.89% -8.42% -1.62% -29.47% -39.78% -22.94%

For the past year RPM International Inc. had bullish trend while Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. had bearish trend.

Summary

RPM International Inc. beats Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. on 11 of the 12 factors.

RPM International Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemical products for industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding solutions; flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; passive fire protection and manufacturing industry solutions; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes. This segment also offers corrosion-control coatings, containment linings, fire and sound proofing products, and insulation products; rolled asphalt roofing materials, chemical admixtures, and industrial epoxy flooring systems; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts, epoxy adhesives, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials, as well as specialty construction products. The companyÂ’s Specialty segment provides fluorescent colorants and pigments; shellac-based-specialty and marine coatings; insulated building cladding materials; fire and water damage restoration products; carpet cleaning and disinfecting products; fuel additives; and wood treatments, furniture finishes, and touch-up products. Its Consumer segment offers professional use and do-it-yourself (DIY) products, such as specialty products for paint contractors and the DIYers, deck and fence restoration products, metallic and faux finish coatings, exterior wood deck and concrete restoration systems, flooring finishes, hobby paints and cements, and nail care enamel polish and coating components, as well as caulk, sealant, adhesive, insulating foam, spackling, glazing, and other general patch and repair products. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Medina, Ohio.

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications. It also provides rubber carbon black products for applications in mechanical rubber goods under the PUREX brand, as well as in tires under the ECORAX brand name. The company was formerly known as Orion Engineered Carbons S.Ã r.l. and changed its name to Orion Engineered Carbons, S.A. in July 2014. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Luxembourg. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. is a subsidiary of Kinove Luxembourg Holdings 1 S.Ã r.l.