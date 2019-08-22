Reviewing RPM International Inc. (RPM)’s and Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)’s results

As Specialty Chemicals companies, RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) and Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RPM International Inc. 60 1.58 N/A 1.93 35.11 Innospec Inc. 85 1.35 N/A 4.22 22.13

In table 1 we can see RPM International Inc. and Innospec Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Innospec Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than RPM International Inc. The company that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. RPM International Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Innospec Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) and Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RPM International Inc. 0.00% 17.7% 5% Innospec Inc. 0.00% 11% 6.2%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.26 beta means RPM International Inc.’s volatility is 26.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Innospec Inc. has a 1.28 beta and it is 28.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of RPM International Inc. are 1.6 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor Innospec Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Innospec Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than RPM International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

RPM International Inc. and Innospec Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RPM International Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Innospec Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of RPM International Inc. is $68.5, with potential upside of 1.17%. On the other hand, Innospec Inc.’s potential upside is 3.15% and its average price target is $86. Based on the results delivered earlier, Innospec Inc. is looking more favorable than RPM International Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both RPM International Inc. and Innospec Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 78.6% and 96% respectively. 1% are RPM International Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of Innospec Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RPM International Inc. 1.92% 10.44% 14.48% 20.69% 6.97% 15.4% Innospec Inc. -0.37% 0.79% 13.56% 34.38% 19.11% 51.2%

For the past year RPM International Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Innospec Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Innospec Inc. beats RPM International Inc.

RPM International Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemical products for industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding solutions; flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; passive fire protection and manufacturing industry solutions; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes. This segment also offers corrosion-control coatings, containment linings, fire and sound proofing products, and insulation products; rolled asphalt roofing materials, chemical admixtures, and industrial epoxy flooring systems; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts, epoxy adhesives, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials, as well as specialty construction products. The companyÂ’s Specialty segment provides fluorescent colorants and pigments; shellac-based-specialty and marine coatings; insulated building cladding materials; fire and water damage restoration products; carpet cleaning and disinfecting products; fuel additives; and wood treatments, furniture finishes, and touch-up products. Its Consumer segment offers professional use and do-it-yourself (DIY) products, such as specialty products for paint contractors and the DIYers, deck and fence restoration products, metallic and faux finish coatings, exterior wood deck and concrete restoration systems, flooring finishes, hobby paints and cements, and nail care enamel polish and coating components, as well as caulk, sealant, adhesive, insulating foam, spackling, glazing, and other general patch and repair products. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Medina, Ohio.

Innospec Inc. develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care products, and other specialty chemicals to oil and gas exploration and production, oil refinery, fuel users, personal care formulation, home care, agrochemical and mining formulation, and other chemical and industrial companies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels. This segmentÂ’s products are used in the operation of automotive, marine, and aviation engines; power station generators; and heating oil. The Performance Chemicals segment provides technology-based solutions for its customersÂ’ processes or products focused in the personal care, home care, agrochemical, and mining markets. The Oilfield Services segment develops and markets products to prevent loss of mud in drilling operations; chemical solutions for fracturing and stimulation operations; and products for oil and gas production, which enable flow assurance and asset integrity. The Octane Additives segment produces and sells tetra ethyl lead (TEL) for use in automotive gasoline. This segment is also involved in an environmental remediation business that manages the cleanup of redundant TEL plants. The company was formerly known as Octel Corp. and changed its name to Innospec Inc. in January 2006. Innospec Inc. was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.