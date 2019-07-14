Reviewing Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (RGT)’s and Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)’s results

Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT) and Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Voya Financial Inc. 51 0.93 N/A 3.43 15.39

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Royce Global Value Trust Inc. and Voya Financial Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Voya Financial Inc. 0.00% 5.8% 0.3%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Royce Global Value Trust Inc. and Voya Financial Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Voya Financial Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Voya Financial Inc. is $64, which is potential 12.42% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 40.86% of Royce Global Value Trust Inc. shares and 0% of Voya Financial Inc. shares. About 2.49% of Royce Global Value Trust Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.5% of Voya Financial Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Royce Global Value Trust Inc. -1.93% -2.3% 4.73% 5.08% -7.54% 14.64% Voya Financial Inc. -1.77% -2.78% 7.59% 15.63% 0.27% 31.44%

For the past year Royce Global Value Trust Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Voya Financial Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Voya Financial Inc. beats Royce Global Value Trust Inc.

Voya Financial, Inc. operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance company in the United States. It operates through five segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Annuities, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services in corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities; and rollover individual retirement accounts and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services. This segment sells its products to corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities, as well as institutional and individual customers; and through third-party administrators, wirehouse affiliated brokers, registered investment advisors, independent sales agents, and consulting firms. The Investment Management segment provides fixed income, equity, multi-asset, and alternative products and solutions to individual and institutional customers directly, as well as through consultant channel, banks, broker-dealers, and independent financial advisers. The Annuities segment offers fixed and indexed annuities, tax-qualified mutual fund custodial products, and other investment-only products and payout annuities through independent marketing organizations, independent and affiliated broker-dealers, banks, independent insurance agents, and pension products. The Individual Life segment provides wealth protection and transfer opportunities through universal, variable, and term life products. The Employee Benefits segment offers stop loss, group life, voluntary employee-paid, and disability products through consultants, brokers, third-party administrators, enrollment firms, and technology partners. The company was formerly known as ING U.S., Inc. and changed its name to Voya Financial, Inc. in April 2014. Voya Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.