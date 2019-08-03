Reviewing Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (RGT)’s and Legg Mason Inc. (NYSE:LM)’s results

Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT) and Legg Mason Inc. (NYSE:LM) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Legg Mason Inc. 33 1.15 N/A -0.36 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Royce Global Value Trust Inc. and Legg Mason Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Legg Mason Inc. 0.00% -0.9% -0.4%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Royce Global Value Trust Inc. and Legg Mason Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Legg Mason Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, Legg Mason Inc.’s potential downside is -23.64% and its consensus target price is $29.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Royce Global Value Trust Inc. and Legg Mason Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 40.86% and 91.3% respectively. About 2.49% of Royce Global Value Trust Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of Legg Mason Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Royce Global Value Trust Inc. -1.04% -1.98% -0.76% 9% -1.98% 17.34% Legg Mason Inc. -2.64% -0.11% 11.39% 29.37% 9.96% 47.63%

For the past year Royce Global Value Trust Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Legg Mason Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Legg Mason Inc. beats Royce Global Value Trust Inc.

Legg Mason, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients. It launches and manages equity, fixed income, and multi-asset customized portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches and manages mutual funds and exchange traded funds for its clients through its subsidiaries. It invests in private and public equity, fixed income, and multi asset markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm also invests in alternative markets. It also employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative research to make its investments through its subsidiaries. Legg Mason, Inc. was founded in 1899 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland.