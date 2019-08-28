Reviewing Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (RGT)’s and Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EVM)’s results

Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT) and Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EVM), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 11 16.58 N/A 0.66 16.94

Table 1 highlights Royce Global Value Trust Inc. and Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Royce Global Value Trust Inc. and Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 40.86% of Royce Global Value Trust Inc. shares and 30.07% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund shares. Insiders held 2.49% of Royce Global Value Trust Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Royce Global Value Trust Inc. -1.04% -1.98% -0.76% 9% -1.98% 17.34% Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 0.72% 1.81% 4.94% 9.22% 9.22% 13.64%

For the past year Royce Global Value Trust Inc. has stronger performance than Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund beats Royce Global Value Trust Inc.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education. The fund was formerly known as Eaton Vance Insured California Municipal Bond Fund. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund was formed in 2002 and is domiciled in United States.