Reviewing Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (RGT)’s and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF)’s results

Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT) and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Royce Global Value Trust Inc. and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT) and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Royce Global Value Trust Inc. and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 40.86% and 51.35%. Royce Global Value Trust Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.49%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.07% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Royce Global Value Trust Inc. -1.93% -2.3% 4.73% 5.08% -7.54% 14.64% Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund -0.07% -2.05% 3.24% 3.45% -0.35% 21.32%

For the past year Royce Global Value Trust Inc. was less bullish than Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund.

Summary

Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund beats on 2 of the 2 factors Royce Global Value Trust Inc.