Reviewing Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (RGT)’s and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF)’s results

Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT) and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Royce Global Value Trust Inc. and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT) and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Royce Global Value Trust Inc. and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 40.86% and 51.35%. Royce Global Value Trust Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.49%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.07% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
|-1.93%
|-2.3%
|4.73%
|5.08%
|-7.54%
|14.64%
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|-0.07%
|-2.05%
|3.24%
|3.45%
|-0.35%
|21.32%
For the past year Royce Global Value Trust Inc. was less bullish than Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund.
Summary
Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund beats on 2 of the 2 factors Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
