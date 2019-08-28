Reviewing Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (RGT)’s and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)’s results

Since Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT) and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 12 0.94 N/A 1.27 8.43

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Royce Global Value Trust Inc. and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT) and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 0.00% 199.7% 8.8%

Analyst Recommendations

Royce Global Value Trust Inc. and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

Competitively BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a consensus price target of $12.83, with potential upside of 46.46%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 40.86% of Royce Global Value Trust Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.49% of Royce Global Value Trust Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Royce Global Value Trust Inc. -1.04% -1.98% -0.76% 9% -1.98% 17.34% BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. -4.46% -8.47% -26.41% -13.57% -24.33% 0.19%

For the past year Royce Global Value Trust Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. beats Royce Global Value Trust Inc.

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1980 is based Boston, Massachusetts. It was formally known as OM Asset Management plc. BrightSphere Investment Group plc operates as a former subsidiary of Old Mutual Global Investors.