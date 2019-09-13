Reviewing Royal Gold Inc. (RGLD)’s and International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM)’s results

Royal Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) and International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) have been rivals in the Gold for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royal Gold Inc. 101 19.27 N/A 1.50 76.20 International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00

Demonstrates Royal Gold Inc. and International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royal Gold Inc. 0.00% 4.5% 3.5% International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. 0.00% -6% -6%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.23 beta indicates that Royal Gold Inc. is 77.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. on the other hand, has -0.99 beta which makes it 199.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Royal Gold Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.4 and a Quick Ratio of 5.1. Competitively, International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 28.3 and has 28.3 Quick Ratio. International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Royal Gold Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Royal Gold Inc. and International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Royal Gold Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Royal Gold Inc. has a consensus price target of $116.45, and a -5.43% downside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Royal Gold Inc. and International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 81.7% and 25.8%. 0.1% are Royal Gold Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 23.9% of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Royal Gold Inc. -3.47% 13% 35.52% 33.47% 35.85% 33.63% International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. -2.47% 0.81% 29.65% -6.6% 32.99% 15.46%

For the past year Royal Gold Inc. has stronger performance than International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

Summary

Royal Gold Inc. beats International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. on 8 of the 9 factors.