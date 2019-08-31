Reviewing Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS-B)’s and PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR)’s results

This is a contrast between Royal Dutch Shell plc (NYSE:RDS.B) and PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Major Integrated Oil & Gas and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royal Dutch Shell plc 63 0.59 N/A 5.66 11.21 PetroChina Company Limited 59 0.00 N/A 4.10 12.96

In table 1 we can see Royal Dutch Shell plc and PetroChina Company Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. PetroChina Company Limited appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Royal Dutch Shell plc. The company that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Royal Dutch Shell plc is presently more affordable than PetroChina Company Limited, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Royal Dutch Shell plc and PetroChina Company Limited’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royal Dutch Shell plc 0.00% 0% 0% PetroChina Company Limited 0.00% 4.3% 2.1%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Royal Dutch Shell plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 2.2% of PetroChina Company Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, owned 86.4% of PetroChina Company Limited shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Royal Dutch Shell plc -0.14% -3.54% -0.83% 4.53% -10.34% 5.89% PetroChina Company Limited -2.03% -4.67% -15.68% -17.44% -30.29% -13.78%

For the past year Royal Dutch Shell plc has 5.89% stronger performance while PetroChina Company Limited has -13.78% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Royal Dutch Shell plc beats PetroChina Company Limited.