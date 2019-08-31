Reviewing Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS-B)’s and PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR)’s results

This is a contrast between Royal Dutch Shell plc (NYSE:RDS.B) and PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Major Integrated Oil & Gas and they also compete with each other.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Royal Dutch Shell plc
|63
|0.59
|N/A
|5.66
|11.21
|PetroChina Company Limited
|59
|0.00
|N/A
|4.10
|12.96
In table 1 we can see Royal Dutch Shell plc and PetroChina Company Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. PetroChina Company Limited appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Royal Dutch Shell plc. The company that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Royal Dutch Shell plc is presently more affordable than PetroChina Company Limited, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Royal Dutch Shell plc and PetroChina Company Limited’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Royal Dutch Shell plc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|PetroChina Company Limited
|0.00%
|4.3%
|2.1%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 0% of Royal Dutch Shell plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 2.2% of PetroChina Company Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, owned 86.4% of PetroChina Company Limited shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Royal Dutch Shell plc
|-0.14%
|-3.54%
|-0.83%
|4.53%
|-10.34%
|5.89%
|PetroChina Company Limited
|-2.03%
|-4.67%
|-15.68%
|-17.44%
|-30.29%
|-13.78%
For the past year Royal Dutch Shell plc has 5.89% stronger performance while PetroChina Company Limited has -13.78% weaker performance.
Summary
On 6 of the 10 factors Royal Dutch Shell plc beats PetroChina Company Limited.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.