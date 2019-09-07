Reviewing Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS-B)’s and Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)’s results

Since Royal Dutch Shell plc (NYSE:RDS.B) and Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) are part of the Major Integrated Oil & Gas industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royal Dutch Shell plc 63 0.59 N/A 5.66 11.21 Chevron Corporation 121 1.47 N/A 7.22 17.04

Demonstrates Royal Dutch Shell plc and Chevron Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Chevron Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Royal Dutch Shell plc. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Royal Dutch Shell plc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chevron Corporation, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royal Dutch Shell plc 0.00% 0% 0% Chevron Corporation 0.00% 9% 5.4%

Analyst Ratings

Royal Dutch Shell plc and Chevron Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Royal Dutch Shell plc 0 0 0 0.00 Chevron Corporation 0 1 5 2.83

Chevron Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $144 average price target and a 21.77% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Royal Dutch Shell plc and Chevron Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 68.2% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.05% of Chevron Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Royal Dutch Shell plc -0.14% -3.54% -0.83% 4.53% -10.34% 5.89% Chevron Corporation -2.71% -1.39% 4.5% 8.94% -3.69% 13.16%

For the past year Royal Dutch Shell plc has weaker performance than Chevron Corporation

Summary

Chevron Corporation beats on 12 of the 11 factors Royal Dutch Shell plc.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant. The Downstream segment engages in refining crude oil into petroleum products; marketing crude oil and refined products; transporting crude oil and refined products through pipeline, marine vessel, motor equipment, and rail car; and manufacturing and marketing commodity petrochemicals, and fuel and lubricant additives, as well as plastics for industrial uses. It is also involved in the cash management and debt financing activities; insurance operations; real estate activities; and technology businesses. Further, the company holds interests in power plants, as well as operates geothermal plants; and engages in the transportation of refined products primarily in the coastal waters of the United States. The company was formerly known as ChevronTexaco Corporation and changed its name to Chevron Corporation in 2005. Chevron Corporation was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.