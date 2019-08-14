Reviewing Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL)’s and Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC)’s results

Both Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) and Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) compete on a level playing field in the Resorts & Casinos industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. 118 2.10 N/A 8.75 13.30 Studio City International Holdings Limited 18 2.60 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 highlights Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. and Studio City International Holdings Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. and Studio City International Holdings Limited’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. 0.00% 16.3% 6.7% Studio City International Holdings Limited 0.00% -1% -0.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is 0.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.1. The Current Ratio of rival Studio City International Holdings Limited is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.6. Studio City International Holdings Limited is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. and Studio City International Holdings Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. 0 0 7 3.00 Studio City International Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s average target price is $150.29, while its potential upside is 44.66%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 75.4% of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. shares and 22% of Studio City International Holdings Limited shares. Insiders held 10.5% of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. shares. Comparatively, 19.51% are Studio City International Holdings Limited’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. 0.87% -1.47% -9.83% -3.84% 4.78% 18.97% Studio City International Holdings Limited 0.5% 3.13% 16.92% 54.69% 0% 20.28%

For the past year Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. was less bullish than Studio City International Holdings Limited.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. beats Studio City International Holdings Limited.

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company also operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 970 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. In addition, its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 hotel rooms; various food and beverage establishments; retail space; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a Warner Bros.-themed family entertainment center; a 4-D Batman flight simulator; a night club; and a 5,000-seat live performance arena. The company was formerly known as Cyber One Agents Limited and changed its name to Studio City International Holdings Limited in January 2012. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. Studio City International Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited.