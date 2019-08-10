Reviewing Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL)’s and Penn National Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)’s results

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) and Penn National Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Resorts & Casinos. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. 118 2.21 N/A 8.75 13.30 Penn National Gaming Inc. 21 0.48 N/A 0.92 21.13

Demonstrates Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. and Penn National Gaming Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Penn National Gaming Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Business that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. 0.00% 16.3% 6.7% Penn National Gaming Inc. 0.00% 13.2% 1%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.34 beta means Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s volatility is 34.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Penn National Gaming Inc. has a 1.72 beta and it is 72.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.2 and 0.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Penn National Gaming Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Penn National Gaming Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. and Penn National Gaming Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. 0 0 7 3.00 Penn National Gaming Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 37.57% and an $150.29 consensus target price. Penn National Gaming Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $25 consensus target price and a 35.35% potential upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is looking more favorable than Penn National Gaming Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. and Penn National Gaming Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 75.4% and 97.1% respectively. Insiders owned 10.5% of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. shares. Comparatively, Penn National Gaming Inc. has 1.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. 0.87% -1.47% -9.83% -3.84% 4.78% 18.97% Penn National Gaming Inc. 2.36% 0.72% -7.22% -19.54% -37.93% 3.66%

For the past year Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than Penn National Gaming Inc.

Summary

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. beats Penn National Gaming Inc. on 10 of the 12 factors.

Penn National Gaming, Inc. owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through Northeast, South/West, and Midwest segments. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 27 facilities in 17 jurisdictions, including California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, West Virginia, and Ontario, Canada. It operated approximately 35,000 gaming machines, 800 table games, and 4,600 hotel rooms. The company was formerly known as PNRC Corp. and changed its name to Penn National Gaming, Inc. in 1994. Penn National Gaming, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is based in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania.