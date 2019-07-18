Reviewing Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL)’s and Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR)’s results

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) and Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) compete with each other in the Resorts & Casinos sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. 117 2.35 N/A 8.75 14.15 Caesars Entertainment Corporation 9 0.96 N/A -0.06 0.00

Demonstrates Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. and Caesars Entertainment Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. and Caesars Entertainment Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. 0.00% 16.6% 6.8% Caesars Entertainment Corporation 0.00% 3.8% 0.5%

Risk and Volatility

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is 48.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.48 beta. Competitively, Caesars Entertainment Corporation’s beta is 1.2 which is 20.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is 0.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.1. The Current Ratio of rival Caesars Entertainment Corporation is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. Caesars Entertainment Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. and Caesars Entertainment Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. 0 0 5 3.00 Caesars Entertainment Corporation 0 4 3 2.43

$152.4 is Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s average price target while its potential upside is 37.30%. Competitively Caesars Entertainment Corporation has an average price target of $12.25, with potential upside of 3.29%. The results provided earlier shows that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. appears more favorable than Caesars Entertainment Corporation, based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 74.2% of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 2.27% of Caesars Entertainment Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 10.5% of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.9% of Caesars Entertainment Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. -2.79% 1.07% 5.03% 15.49% 15.53% 26.57% Caesars Entertainment Corporation 2.91% -2.13% -2.34% 7.87% -26.85% 35.2%

For the past year Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. was less bullish than Caesars Entertainment Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. beats Caesars Entertainment Corporation.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Caesars Entertainment Resort Properties, and Caesars Growth Partners Casino Properties and Developments. It operates 15,000 slot machines and 1,200 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout the company's casinos, as well as banquets and room service. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned and operated 12 casinos. It also operates online gaming business that provides real money games; and owns the World Series of Poker tournaments and brand. In addition, the company provides various retail and entertainment offerings in its casinos, as well as The LINQ promenade, an open-air dining, entertainment, and retail development; and operates The AXIS theater at Planet Hollywood, and The High Roller, a 550-foot observation wheel. Further, it operates an entertainment production studio in Las Vegas. The company was formerly known as Harrah's Entertainment Inc. and changed its name to Caesars Entertainment Corporation in November 2010. Caesars Entertainment Corporation was founded in 1937 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.