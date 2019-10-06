Reviewing Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL)’s and Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (NYSE:BXG)’s results

We are contrasting Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) and Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (NYSE:BXG) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Resorts & Casinos companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. 108 0.96 175.80M 8.75 13.30 Bluegreen Vacations Corporation 10 -1.38 7.09M 1.09 9.48

Demonstrates Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. and Bluegreen Vacations Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Bluegreen Vacations Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Bluegreen Vacations Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) and Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (NYSE:BXG)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. 162,777,777.78% 16.3% 6.7% Bluegreen Vacations Corporation 73,471,502.59% 19.3% 6.1%

Analyst Recommendations

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. and Bluegreen Vacations Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. 0 0 7 3.00 Bluegreen Vacations Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s average price target is $150.71, while its potential upside is 45.88%. Competitively the average price target of Bluegreen Vacations Corporation is $10, which is potential 9.53% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is looking more favorable than Bluegreen Vacations Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 75.4% of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. shares and 8% of Bluegreen Vacations Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 10.5% of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, 90.47% are Bluegreen Vacations Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. 0.87% -1.47% -9.83% -3.84% 4.78% 18.97% Bluegreen Vacations Corporation -3.37% -13.36% -31.63% -19.45% -58.26% -20.26%

For the past year Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has 18.97% stronger performance while Bluegreen Vacations Corporation has -20.26% weaker performance.

Summary

On 14 of the 14 factors Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. beats Bluegreen Vacations Corporation.

Bluegreen Vacations Corporation operates as a sales, marketing, and management company focusing on the vacation ownership industry in the United States. The company markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership interests (VOIs) in resorts that are developed or acquired by the company, or developed and owned by others. Its VOIs enable buyers to use resort accommodations through an annual or biennial allotment of points, which represent their ownership and beneficial use rights in perpetuity in the Bluegreen Vacation Club. It also provides property and homeowners' association management, VOI title, mortgage servicing, and resort amenity operational services; and financing to individual purchasers of VOIs. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. Bluegreen Vacations Corporation is a subsidiary of Woodbridge Holdings, LLC.