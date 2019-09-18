Reviewing Royal Bank of Canada (RY)’s and United Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH)’s results

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) and United Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH), both competing one another are Money Center Banks companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royal Bank of Canada 78 0.00 N/A 6.55 12.05 United Bancshares Inc. 22 1.61 N/A 2.52 8.70

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Royal Bank of Canada and United Bancshares Inc. United Bancshares Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Royal Bank of Canada. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Royal Bank of Canada’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than United Bancshares Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Royal Bank of Canada and United Bancshares Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royal Bank of Canada 0.00% 16.9% 0.9% United Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 10.3% 1%

Risk & Volatility

Royal Bank of Canada’s current beta is 1.07 and it happens to be 7.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, United Bancshares Inc. has a 0.52 beta which is 48.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Royal Bank of Canada and United Bancshares Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 52.3% and 19.5% respectively. Royal Bank of Canada’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of United Bancshares Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Royal Bank of Canada -1.19% -0.95% -0.35% 3.72% 1.48% 15.16% United Bancshares Inc. 4.19% 8.53% -5.97% 6.51% -1.17% 9.34%

For the past year Royal Bank of Canada’s stock price has bigger growth than United Bancshares Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Royal Bank of Canada beats United Bancshares Inc.