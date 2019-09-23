Reviewing Royal Bank of Canada (RY)’s and The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) and The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Money Center Banks industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royal Bank of Canada 78 0.00 N/A 6.55 12.05 The Bank of Nova Scotia 53 0.00 N/A 5.11 10.44

Table 1 demonstrates Royal Bank of Canada and The Bank of Nova Scotia’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. The Bank of Nova Scotia seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Royal Bank of Canada. The company that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Royal Bank of Canada is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than The Bank of Nova Scotia, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) and The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royal Bank of Canada 0.00% 16.9% 0.9% The Bank of Nova Scotia 0.00% 13.4% 0.8%

Risk and Volatility

Royal Bank of Canada’s 1.07 beta indicates that its volatility is 7.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, The Bank of Nova Scotia is 18.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.18 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Royal Bank of Canada and The Bank of Nova Scotia.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Royal Bank of Canada 0 0 0 0.00 The Bank of Nova Scotia 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively The Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus price target of $76.5, with potential upside of 35.98%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 52.3% of Royal Bank of Canada shares and 65.5% of The Bank of Nova Scotia shares. 0.1% are Royal Bank of Canada’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.02% of The Bank of Nova Scotia’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Royal Bank of Canada -1.19% -0.95% -0.35% 3.72% 1.48% 15.16% The Bank of Nova Scotia -0.17% -0.78% -2.52% -5.79% -9.37% 7.04%

For the past year Royal Bank of Canada was more bullish than The Bank of Nova Scotia.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Royal Bank of Canada beats The Bank of Nova Scotia.