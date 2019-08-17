Reviewing Ross Stores Inc. (ROST)’s and Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)’s results

Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) and Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) have been rivals in the Apparel Stores for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ross Stores Inc. 98 2.48 N/A 4.30 24.65 Boot Barn Holdings Inc. 30 1.07 N/A 1.35 23.13

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Ross Stores Inc. and Boot Barn Holdings Inc. Boot Barn Holdings Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Ross Stores Inc. The company with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Ross Stores Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Boot Barn Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) and Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ross Stores Inc. 0.00% 49.1% 23.3% Boot Barn Holdings Inc. 0.00% 15.9% 6.2%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.9 shows that Ross Stores Inc. is 10.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Boot Barn Holdings Inc. has a 2.33 beta and it is 133.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Ross Stores Inc. are 1.3 and 0.6 respectively. Its competitor Boot Barn Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is 0.2. Boot Barn Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Ross Stores Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Ross Stores Inc. and Boot Barn Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ross Stores Inc. 0 5 5 2.50 Boot Barn Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The downside potential is -3.62% for Ross Stores Inc. with consensus price target of $99.45. Competitively Boot Barn Holdings Inc. has an average price target of $41, with potential upside of 36.71%. The data provided earlier shows that Boot Barn Holdings Inc. appears more favorable than Ross Stores Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Ross Stores Inc. and Boot Barn Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 95.8% and 0%. Ross Stores Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. Comparatively, Boot Barn Holdings Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ross Stores Inc. 0.08% 7.12% 10.59% 14.89% 22.24% 27.44% Boot Barn Holdings Inc. -5.47% -12.74% 7.49% 34.06% 34% 83.73%

For the past year Ross Stores Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Boot Barn Holdings Inc.

Summary

Ross Stores Inc. beats Boot Barn Holdings Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

Ross Stores, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and ddÂ’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The companyÂ’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at savings of 20% to 60% off department and specialty store regular prices primarily to middle income households; and ddÂ’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at savings of 20% to 70% off moderate department and discount store regular prices to customers from households with moderate income. As of October 9, 2017, it operated 1,412 Ross Dress for Less stores in 37 states, the District of Columbia, and Guam; and 205 dd's DISCOUNTS stores in 16 states. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc., a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The companyÂ’s specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, ladies, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing. The company also provides gifts and home merchandise. As of June 6, 2017, it operated approximately 219 stores in 31 states. The company also sells its products through e-commerce Websites, including bootbarn.com, sheplers.com, and countryoutfitter.com. The company was formerly known as WW Top Investment Corporation and changed its name to Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. in June 2014. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in Irvine, California.