Reviewing Rosetta Stone Inc. (RST)’s and Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)’s results

Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) and Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rosetta Stone Inc. 22 2.48 N/A -0.71 0.00 Workiva Inc. 53 7.68 N/A -1.09 0.00

In table 1 we can see Rosetta Stone Inc. and Workiva Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rosetta Stone Inc. 0.00% 177.7% -8.6% Workiva Inc. 0.00% 534.9% -22%

Risk & Volatility

Rosetta Stone Inc. is 79.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.21 beta. Workiva Inc. has a 0.95 beta and it is 5.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

0.5 and 0.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rosetta Stone Inc. Its rival Workiva Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 1 respectively. Workiva Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Rosetta Stone Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Rosetta Stone Inc. and Workiva Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 90.2% and 67.2%. Rosetta Stone Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.5%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.9% of Workiva Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rosetta Stone Inc. 1.28% -0.99% -10.38% 54.82% 54.82% 40% Workiva Inc. -2.9% -2.23% 9.61% 45.58% 128.59% 60.18%

For the past year Rosetta Stone Inc. was less bullish than Workiva Inc.

Summary

Workiva Inc. beats Rosetta Stone Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Rosetta Stone Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications. It also provides administrative tools for performance monitoring, and to measure and track learner progress; and custom solutions, including curriculum development, global collaboration programs, group and live tutoring, and language courses for mission-critical government programs. The company offers its courses in approximately 30 languages under the Rosetta Stone, The Blue Stone Logo, Lexia, Lexia PowerUP Literacy, TruAccent, and Catalyst brand names. It sells its products and services through call centers, Websites, app-stores, third party e-commerce Websites, select retail resellers, consignment distributors, daily deal partners, and third-party resellers, as well as directly to individuals, educational institutions, corporations, and government agencies. Rosetta Stone Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

Workiva Inc. provides cloud solutions for enterprises to improve productivity, accountability, and insight into business data in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for finance and accounting, audit and internal controls, risk and compliance, and operations markets. The company provides Wdesk, a collaborative work management platform to collect, link, report, and analyze the business data, as well as to create, review, and publish data-linked documents and reports. Its proprietary, word processing, spreadsheet, and presentation applications are integrated and built a data management engine that allows work anytime from anywhere with an Internet connection. The company serves organizations, including Fortune 500 companies. Workiva Inc. has a strategic partnership with EisnerAmper LLP to streamline companyÂ’s documents, as well as implement and assess internal controls over financial reporting as required under the Sarbanes-Oxley Act. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.