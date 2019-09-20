Reviewing Rosetta Stone Inc. (RST)’s and Sonic Foundry Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFO)’s results

Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) and Sonic Foundry Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFO) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rosetta Stone Inc. 22 2.51 N/A -0.71 0.00 Sonic Foundry Inc. 1 0.13 N/A -0.89 0.00

Table 1 highlights Rosetta Stone Inc. and Sonic Foundry Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Rosetta Stone Inc. and Sonic Foundry Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rosetta Stone Inc. 0.00% 177.7% -8.6% Sonic Foundry Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 90.2% of Rosetta Stone Inc. shares and 13.14% of Sonic Foundry Inc. shares. About 3.5% of Rosetta Stone Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 38.41% of Sonic Foundry Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rosetta Stone Inc. 1.28% -0.99% -10.38% 54.82% 54.82% 40% Sonic Foundry Inc. -8.18% 13.48% 3.59% 42.25% -53.82% 55.38%

For the past year Rosetta Stone Inc. was less bullish than Sonic Foundry Inc.

Summary

Rosetta Stone Inc. beats Sonic Foundry Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Rosetta Stone Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications. It also provides administrative tools for performance monitoring, and to measure and track learner progress; and custom solutions, including curriculum development, global collaboration programs, group and live tutoring, and language courses for mission-critical government programs. The company offers its courses in approximately 30 languages under the Rosetta Stone, The Blue Stone Logo, Lexia, Lexia PowerUP Literacy, TruAccent, and Catalyst brand names. It sells its products and services through call centers, Websites, app-stores, third party e-commerce Websites, select retail resellers, consignment distributors, daily deal partners, and third-party resellers, as well as directly to individuals, educational institutions, corporations, and government agencies. Rosetta Stone Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.