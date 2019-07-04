Reviewing Rosetta Stone Inc. (RST)’s and Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS)’s results

Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) and Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rosetta Stone Inc. 21 3.21 N/A -0.71 0.00 Progress Software Corporation 40 4.56 N/A 1.31 32.44

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Rosetta Stone Inc. and Progress Software Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) and Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rosetta Stone Inc. 0.00% 177.7% -8.6% Progress Software Corporation 0.00% 19.3% 9.5%

Risk & Volatility

Rosetta Stone Inc.’s current beta is 0.28 and it happens to be 72.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Progress Software Corporation has beta of 0.72 which is 28.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

0.5 and 0.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rosetta Stone Inc. Its rival Progress Software Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. Progress Software Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Rosetta Stone Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Rosetta Stone Inc. and Progress Software Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rosetta Stone Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Progress Software Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Rosetta Stone Inc. is $27, with potential upside of 14.12%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 87% of Rosetta Stone Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 96.7% of Progress Software Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 3.4% of Rosetta Stone Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.8% are Progress Software Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rosetta Stone Inc. -3.32% 7.56% 56.14% 42.67% 66.29% 54.33% Progress Software Corporation -3.68% -7.31% 16.62% 29.53% 14.48% 19.64%

For the past year Rosetta Stone Inc. has stronger performance than Progress Software Corporation

Summary

Progress Software Corporation beats Rosetta Stone Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Rosetta Stone Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications. It also provides administrative tools for performance monitoring, and to measure and track learner progress; and custom solutions, including curriculum development, global collaboration programs, group and live tutoring, and language courses for mission-critical government programs. The company offers its courses in approximately 30 languages under the Rosetta Stone, The Blue Stone Logo, Lexia, Lexia PowerUP Literacy, TruAccent, and Catalyst brand names. It sells its products and services through call centers, Websites, app-stores, third party e-commerce Websites, select retail resellers, consignment distributors, daily deal partners, and third-party resellers, as well as directly to individuals, educational institutions, corporations, and government agencies. Rosetta Stone Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

Progress Software Corporation provides software solutions for various industries worldwide. Its OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; and Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities. The companyÂ’s Data Connectivity and Integration segment provides Progress DataDirect Connect software, which offers data connectivity using industry-standard interfaces to connect applications running on various platforms; and Progress DataDirect Cloud, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based connection management service that simplifies SQL access to a spectrum of cloud-based data sources through a single standards-based interface. Its Application Development and Deployment segment offers Dev Tools, a design, quality assurance, debugging, and reporting suite; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; Dev Cloud, a cloud-based application design, deployment, hosting, and testing suite; Telerik Platform, an end-to-end application lifecycle solution; Test Studio, an application lifecycle management suite for testing Web, mobile, and desktop applications; Sitefinity, a Web content management and customer analytics platform; and Progress Rollbase, a software that allows the creation of SaaS business applications. The company also provides project management, implementation, custom development, programming, and other services, as well as services to Web-enable applications; and training services. It sells its products directly to end-users, as well as indirectly to application partners, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. Progress Software Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.