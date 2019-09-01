Reviewing Rosetta Stone Inc. (RST)’s and Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)’s results

Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) and Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rosetta Stone Inc. 22 2.47 N/A -0.71 0.00 Nuance Communications Inc. 17 2.31 N/A -0.22 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Rosetta Stone Inc. and Nuance Communications Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) and Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rosetta Stone Inc. 0.00% 177.7% -8.6% Nuance Communications Inc. 0.00% 2.5% 0.9%

Volatility & Risk

Rosetta Stone Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 79.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.21 beta. Nuance Communications Inc.’s 0.91 beta is the reason why it is 9.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Rosetta Stone Inc. are 0.5 and 0.4 respectively. Its competitor Nuance Communications Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Nuance Communications Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Rosetta Stone Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Rosetta Stone Inc. and Nuance Communications Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rosetta Stone Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Nuance Communications Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 47.95% for Rosetta Stone Inc. with average price target of $27. On the other hand, Nuance Communications Inc.’s potential upside is 30.87% and its average price target is $22. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Rosetta Stone Inc. seems more appealing than Nuance Communications Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 90.2% of Rosetta Stone Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 92.1% of Nuance Communications Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 3.5% of Rosetta Stone Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Nuance Communications Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rosetta Stone Inc. 1.28% -0.99% -10.38% 54.82% 54.82% 40% Nuance Communications Inc. -0.72% 3.48% -1.01% 6.6% 12.66% 25.77%

For the past year Rosetta Stone Inc. was more bullish than Nuance Communications Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Rosetta Stone Inc. beats Nuance Communications Inc.

Rosetta Stone Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications. It also provides administrative tools for performance monitoring, and to measure and track learner progress; and custom solutions, including curriculum development, global collaboration programs, group and live tutoring, and language courses for mission-critical government programs. The company offers its courses in approximately 30 languages under the Rosetta Stone, The Blue Stone Logo, Lexia, Lexia PowerUP Literacy, TruAccent, and Catalyst brand names. It sells its products and services through call centers, Websites, app-stores, third party e-commerce Websites, select retail resellers, consignment distributors, daily deal partners, and third-party resellers, as well as directly to individuals, educational institutions, corporations, and government agencies. Rosetta Stone Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

Nuance Communications, Inc. provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Mobile, Enterprise, and Imaging. The Healthcare segment offers transcription solutions, which enables physicians to streamline clinical documentation with medical transcription platform; Dragon Medical, a dictation software that empowers physicians to accurately capture and document patient care in real-time on various devices; clinical document improvement and coding solutions to ensure patient health information is accurately documented, coded, and evaluated; and diagnostic solutions that allows radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports. It also provides Dragon professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers. The Mobile segment provides a portfolio of virtual assistants and connected services built on voice recognition, text-to-speech, natural language understanding, dialog, and text input technologies to automotive manufacturers, device makers, and mobile operators. The Enterprise segment offers OnPremise solutions and services, an automated customer service solution comprising speech recognition, voice biometrics, transcription, text-to-speech, and dialog and analytics products; and OnDemand multichannel cloud, a platform that offers enterprises the ability to implement automatic customer service. The Imaging segment provides MFP Scan automation solutions to offer scanning and document management solutions; MFP Print automation solutions to deliver printing and document management solutions; and PDF and OCR software, a technology that enables the capture, creation, and management of document workflows. The company was formerly known as ScanSoft, Inc. and changed its name to Nuance Communications, Inc. in October 2005. Nuance Communications, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.