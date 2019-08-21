Reviewing Rosetta Stone Inc. (RST)’s and Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) and Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rosetta Stone Inc. 22 2.43 N/A -0.71 0.00 Cheetah Mobile Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 1.54 2.12

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Rosetta Stone Inc. and Cheetah Mobile Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Rosetta Stone Inc. and Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rosetta Stone Inc. 0.00% 177.7% -8.6% Cheetah Mobile Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Rosetta Stone Inc. has a 0.21 beta, while its volatility is 79.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s 2.14 beta is the reason why it is 114.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Rosetta Stone Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.5 and a Quick Ratio of 0.4. Competitively, Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.3 and has 3.3 Quick Ratio. Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Rosetta Stone Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Rosetta Stone Inc. and Cheetah Mobile Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rosetta Stone Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cheetah Mobile Inc. 2 0 0 1.00

Rosetta Stone Inc.’s average price target is $27, while its potential upside is 50.59%. Competitively the average price target of Cheetah Mobile Inc. is $4.35, which is potential 3.53% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Rosetta Stone Inc. seems more appealing than Cheetah Mobile Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 90.2% of Rosetta Stone Inc. shares and 16.4% of Cheetah Mobile Inc. shares. Rosetta Stone Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.5%. Comparatively, 16.14% are Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rosetta Stone Inc. 1.28% -0.99% -10.38% 54.82% 54.82% 40% Cheetah Mobile Inc. -1.81% -9.44% -47.42% -50.53% -60.24% -46.64%

For the past year Rosetta Stone Inc. had bullish trend while Cheetah Mobile Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Rosetta Stone Inc. beats Cheetah Mobile Inc.

Rosetta Stone Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications. It also provides administrative tools for performance monitoring, and to measure and track learner progress; and custom solutions, including curriculum development, global collaboration programs, group and live tutoring, and language courses for mission-critical government programs. The company offers its courses in approximately 30 languages under the Rosetta Stone, The Blue Stone Logo, Lexia, Lexia PowerUP Literacy, TruAccent, and Catalyst brand names. It sells its products and services through call centers, Websites, app-stores, third party e-commerce Websites, select retail resellers, consignment distributors, daily deal partners, and third-party resellers, as well as directly to individuals, educational institutions, corporations, and government agencies. Rosetta Stone Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

Cheetah Mobile Inc. operates a platform that offers mobile and personal computer (PC) applications for its users and global content promotional channels. The companyÂ’s suite of utility applications optimizes mobile and PC Internet system performance and provides real time protection against known and unknown security threats. Its mobile and PC applications for users include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; CM Security, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a safe Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser; CM Launcher, a secure launcher that offers acceleration, secure protection, and stylish wallpapers, as well as automatically organizes mobile applications based on personal behavior; Photo Grid, a photo collage application that allows users to create professional looking collages of photos through an intuitive interface for mobile devices; CM Locker, a lightweight lock screen; and Duba Anti-virus, an Internet security application for PC and mobile devices. The company also offers content-driven applications comprising Live.me, a live video streaming application; and News Republic, a global mobile news service operator, as well as various products, which include mobile advertising publishing; mobile advertising platform; Duba.com personal start page that aggregates online resources and provides users access to their online destinations; Web and mobile games publishing; and cloud-based data analytics engines. It serves direct advertisers, including mobile application developers, mobile game developers, and e-commerce companies, as well as search engines. The company was formerly known as Kingsoft Internet Software Holdings Limited and changed its name to Cheetah Mobile Inc. in March 2014. Cheetah Mobile Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.